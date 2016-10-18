Las Vegas Academy students return to classes after building evacuation

Students have returned to classes at Las Vegas Academy High School after the building was evacuated due to an electrical odor Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the performing arts high school, 315 S. 7th St., about 7:45 a.m., according to the Las Vegas Fire Department’s Twitter.

The odor, coming from an AC unit, produced no smoke or fire. The fire department will work with Clark County School District maintenance to correct the issue.

No injuries were reported and students returned to class about 8:10 a.m.

