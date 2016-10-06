Las Vegas Boulevard set for upgrade along 5-mile stretch

A span of Las Vegas Boulevard stretching nearly five miles will get a $17.3 million upgrade, but expect to see road restrictions until the work is completed in January 2018, the Nevada Department of Transportation said Thursday.

Beginning on Monday, one lane of Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed in each direction between Carey Avenue to just north of Craig Road in North Las Vegas from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said.

During construction, crews from Aggregate Industries and AECOM will create new concrete bus lanes, improve median islands and install new sets of curbs, gutters and sidewalks. Plans also call for repaving the road between Carey Avenue and Nellis Boulevard.

The project calls for placing 43,400 tons of asphalt, which could pave 8,680 driveways, Illia said. Drivers were advised to use alternate routes when possible.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Find @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.