Las Vegas police investigate fatal hit-and-run

Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that involved a pedestrian in the central valley on Sunday night.

Lt. David Gordon with Metropolitan Police Department said early Monday morning the crash was called in about 9:45 p.m. It happened on Bruce Street between Owens and Searles avenues.

Sgt. Robert Stauffer with Metro’s traffic unit said a driver reported seeing a car trying to avoid hitting an object in the road. It was the body of a man who Stauffer said had died after apparently being hit by a vehicle.

Stauffer said police weren’t sure what type of vehicle hit the man, although there was some red paint and chrome parts at the scene.

Police were waiting for the Clark County coroner to determine whether the unidentified man was hit multiple times, Stauffer said. He said police were uncertain when the accident might have occurred.

The stretch of road was particularly dark, he said, and the man was wearing dark clothing.

Traffic on Bruce between Owens and Searles remained closed as of 2 a.m.

