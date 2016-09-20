Posted 

Las Vegas police report altercation between students, staff at Monaco Middle School

Mario C. and Joanne Monaco Middle School (Google Street View)

By LAWREN LINEHAN
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Students at Mario C. and Joanne Monaco Middle School began attacking staff members Tuesday morning, according to Las Vegas police.

The altercation happened about 7:50 a.m., according to Metro spokesman Danny Cordero.

“Everyone is OK,” Cordero said.

Las Vegas police responded to the middle school at 1870 N. Lamont St. to assist Clark County School District police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.

 

