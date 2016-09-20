Las Vegas police union objects to people wearing Black Lives Matter pins in court

A Las Vegas police union wants Black Lives Matter messages kept out of the courtroom.

The Las Vegas Police Protective Association, the union for rank-and-file members of the Metropolitan Police Department, last week sent a letter to Chief District Judge David Barker expressing concern about several public defenders who have been wearing Black Lives Matter lapel pins in court.

The union’s new executive director, Steve Grammas, objected to “attorneys and other citizens who display ‘Black Lives Matter’ propaganda in court.”

“We have received complaints from our member officers who believe that such displays have no place in courtrooms in which justice is to be dispensed,” the letter read. “We are certain that the courts would not allow similar public displays from citizens who believe that killers should be sentenced to death or that sexual predators should be castrated.”

On Tuesday, Deputy Public Defender Erika Ballou spoke to District Judge Douglas Herndon before court started for the day, and he told her she could not wear her Black Lives Matter pin. She removed it and left the courtroom.

“I have a problem with him abridging my First Amendment rights,” she told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Other defense attorneys also showed up to Herndon’s courtroom Tuesday wearing the pins.

According to Grammas’ letter, the police union supports the First Amendment right to free speech, but it argues that courtrooms are an inappropriate venue.

“While we appreciate that judges control their courtrooms, we urge you to consider directing such protestors to reserve their displays for public forums,” the letter concluded.

Deputy public defender Sarah Hawkins said she tries to remember her pin every day, and although she has been treated more coldly by court bailiffs lately, no one has said anything to her about it.

And she doesn’t consider wearing the pin a political act.

“Human life is not political,” she told the Review-Journal last week. “Frankly, I think it’s appropriate to remind people.”

She said she can look over at suspects waiting for arraignment on any given day and see that racial disparities exist within the criminal justice system. She said black people are disproportionately represented in criminal proceedings.

Grammas said the union had to write the letter after Clark County Public Defender Phil Kohn refused to address the issue. The union only takes issue with political statements in court, Grammas said.

“We don’t want to step on anyone’s political beliefs,” he said.

Kohn said last week that he had not seen the letter, and he did not view the pin as a political statement.

“I guess I wouldn’t categorize it,” he said. “I remember last year passing a very large billboard on my way home every night that the police union put up saying blue lives matter. And I agree with that. I don’t wear either button, but I certainly do believe police officers do a great job. And I don’t want any police officer hurt, and I don’t want unarmed black people shot. … I don’t want anyone to die needlessly.”

Kohn said no one from his office wore the pin in front of a jury.

“I don’t think one should wear any insignia in front of a jury because it is nonverbal communication,” he said.

