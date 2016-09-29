Las Vegas woman dies after being hurt in mobile home fire that killed 12 pets

A woman is dead after being injured last week in a mobile home fire in the northeast valley.

Krista Nelson, 48, of Las Vegas died Wednesday at University Medical Center, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. The cause of her death has not been determined.

The fire broke out about 6 a.m. Sept. 21 at 3551 Purdue Way, near North Pecos and East Gowan roads.

A resident of the house said she awoke to the sound of a loud popping noise. When she traced the origin of the sound, she found her roommate on fire.

The resident said one pet snake and 11 pet rats died in the fire. Three dogs and another pet snake survived.

None of the other residents were injured in the fire.

