Las Vegas woman dies after being hurt in mobile home fire that killed 12 pets

web1_purdue_fire1_7110854.jpg
A fire damaged the home at 3551 Purdue Way in northeast Las Vegas Wednesday morning, Sept. 21, 2016. (Twitter/Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

web1_purdue_fire4_7110854.jpg
web1_purdue_fire3_7110854.jpg
Korby, who didn't want to give her last name, a resident of the house at 3551 Purdue Way that caught fire in northeast Las Vegas, holds a pet snake that survived, Wednesday morning, Sept. 21, 2016. (Twitter/Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

web1_purdue_fire2_7110854.jpg
Korby, who didn't want to give her last name, a resident of the home at 3551 Purdue Way that caught fire in northeast Las Vegas, Wednesday morning, Sept. 21, 2016, talks with a Clark County firefighter. (Twitter/Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By LAWREN LINEHAN
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A woman is dead after being injured last week in a mobile home fire in the northeast valley.

Krista Nelson, 48, of Las Vegas died Wednesday at University Medical Center, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. The cause of her death has not been determined.

The fire broke out about 6 a.m. Sept. 21 at 3551 Purdue Way, near North Pecos and East Gowan roads.

A resident of the house said she awoke to the sound of a loud popping noise. When she traced the origin of the sound, she found her roommate on fire.

The resident said one pet snake and 11 pet rats died in the fire. Three dogs and another pet snake survived.

None of the other residents were injured in the fire.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.

 

