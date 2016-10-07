Man dead after being struck, killed by train in North Las Vegas

A man was struck and killed by a train in North Las Vegas late Thursday.

The man was walking on or near train tracks in the area of Lake Mead Boulevard and Interstate 15 about 8:30 p.m. when he was struck, North Las Vegas police spokesman Aaron Patty said.

“It appears he was trespassing in that area when it happened,” Patty said.

The man died on scene. Patty said the train operator did not seem to be impaired and speed did not appear to be a factor.

North Las Vegas police are investigating.

The county coroner’s office will name the man killed once his family has been notified.

