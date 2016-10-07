Miriam Adelson joins USC Board of Trustees

Miriam Adelson, a Las Vegas philanthropist, researcher, physician and expert in drug addiction, has been named to the University of Southern California Board of Trustees.

The wife of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson was among three women elected to the board Wednesday.

An internist with experience in emergency medicine, she founded, sponsors and is chairman of the board of two drug abuse treatment and research centers, one in Las Vegas and one in Tel Aviv, Israel. She is also the medical director of the Las Vegas center.

“Miriam Adelson has been a tireless leader in improving the health and well-being of others through groundbreaking research and treatment, and her tremendous drive and passion are matched by her extraordinary creativity and kindness,” USC President C. L. Max Nikias said in a release announcing the election. “USC welcomes her thoughtful perspective as a physician and researcher and I look forward to her vital contributions to our board.”

