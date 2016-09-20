Posted Updated 

Morning fire in North Las Vegas ‘considered arson’

Fire crews put out a blaze at 1614 E. Lake Mead Blvd. in North Las Vegas on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye)

A Las Vegas firefighter tries to unlock a gate as flames burn through a boarded-up building at 1614 E. Lake Mead Blvd. in North Las Vegas on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye)

Fire crews put out a blaze at 1614 E. Lake Mead Blvd. in North Las Vegas on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye)

Fire crews spray water to put out the fire at 1614 E. Lake Mead Blvd. in North Las Vegas on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye)

Fire crews spray water to put out the fire at 1614 E. Lake Mead Blvd. in North Las Vegas on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye)

Flames burn through a boarded-up building at 1614 E. Lake Mead Blvd. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye)

Flames burn through a boarded-up building at 1614 E. Lake Mead Blvd. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye)

By LAWREN LINEHAN
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The North Las Vegas Fire Department responded to a fire Tuesday morning that is “considered arson,” according to the department’s Twitter account.

The fire broke out about 8:50 a.m. at 1614 E. Lake Mead Blvd., near Civic Center Drive, and had “major flames and smoke,” according to the Fire Department.

The fire was under control about 9:30 a.m., the department said on Twitter. The Las Vegas Fire Department assisted.

No injuries were reported.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.

 

