Motorcyclist crashes into garage, dies in east Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle in the east valley Saturday afternoon.

Police responded around 1:30 p.m. to reports of a crash at 3291 S. Heritage Way near South Mojave Road and East Karen Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Kristine Buist said.

The preliminary investigation shows the 29-year-old man was working on his motorcycle and testing out the brakes before the crash. The man was wearing a helmet and police believe he lived in the neighborhood near the crash scene.

The man crashed into a garage and hit the interior wall of the garage. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“I saw him go by as a blur,” said Tiffany Harris, a neighbor. Outside of her home to visit a neighbor’syard sale, Harris said she heard the sounds of the speeding motorcycle prior to the sound of its impact with the garage. “They had been riding all day,” Harris said.

The crash sounded “like he went through cardboard,” added her brother, Terry Briggs.

The siblings went to the garage with other neighbors who called for an ambulance; Harris said it was hard to find the man in the wreckage.

It is unknown if the man lived in the neighborhood. The Clark County coroner’s office will release the man’s name once his family has been notified.

This was the 84th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year. It was also Saturday’s third traffic-related fatality, police said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

