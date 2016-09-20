Motorcyclist dies 1 month after crash in southern Las Vegas

A motorcyclist died Friday, nearly one month after a south valley crash left him in critical condition.

Pili Richards, 31, of Las Vegas drove his Honda motorcycle through a red light at the intersection of Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Gilespie Street about 1:10 a.m. on Aug. 21, Las Vegas police said.

The motorcycle collided with the passenger side of a Kia Forte making a left turn on a green arrow from the eastbound lanes of Silverado Ranch Boulevard. Police said the motorcycle overturned, and Richards was ejected.

Richards was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition. He was pronounced dead Friday.

The driver of the Kia stayed at the scene and did not display any signs of impairment, police said.

This was the 79th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2016.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.