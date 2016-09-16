Posted Updated 

Motorcyclist hospitalized in northwest Las Vegas crash

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By RAVEN JACKSON
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A motorcyclist was hospitalized after a crash Friday afternoon in the northwest valley.

About 3:20 p.m., a car and motorcycle collided at the intersection of West Cheyenne Avenue and Shadow Peak Street, Metropolitan Police Department seargant Corey Moon said. The motorcyclist was taken to University Medical Center with serious but non life-thereatening injuries.

As of 4 p.m., traffic along Cheyenne headed eastbound at the intersection was closed, but traffic is now being allowed to pass through, he said.

