Motorcyclist who died after Sunday crash was 43-year-old Henderson man

The motorcyclist who died after a Sunday morning crash has been identified by the Nevada Highway Patrol as 43-year-old Henderson resident Julio Salazar.

Just after 4 a.m. Sunday, a silver Lexus LS400 and a black Harley Davidson motorcycle were heading south on Interstate Route 15 north of Russell Road, the Highway Patrol said in a statement. The Lexus was in the left lane, and the motorcycle was “ahead of the Lexus, one lane to the right,” the statement said.

According to witnesses, the Lexus was traveling in a reckless manner and the driver lost control of the vehicle, the Highway Patrol said. The Lexus then rotated clockwise, went into the motorcycle’s lane and struck the motorcycle on its left side.

The motorcycle overturned and the rider was ejected from the bike. The Lexus continued across traffic lanes before it went into a dirt shoulder and struck a concrete barrier, according to the Highway Patrol.

Salazar was taken to University Medical Center, where he later died. The passenger of the Lexus, identified only as a 26-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries and also was taken to the medical center.

The driver of the Lexus was identified as Las Vegas resident Felipe Raagas, 29. He was not taken to the hospital. The Highway Patrol said he was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of DUI resulting in death, one count of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and two counts of reckless driving.

