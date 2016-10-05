New wildfire burning near Mary Jane Falls on Mount Charleston

Firefighters began working on a new wildfire near Mary Jane Falls on Mount Charleston about 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Chief Jorge Gonzalez with the Mount Charleston Fire Protection District said this fire is separate from a fire that started in the area on Sunday.

The fire’s size was estimated at a quarter to a half an acre in size when firefighters found it, Gonzalez said. He said the fire, burning in heavy trees and brush, is in the U.S. Forest Service’s jurisdiction.

The Protection District was working to control the spread of the fire, he said. The Forest Service will investigate the cause of the fire.

