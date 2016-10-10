NHP investigating crash that killed 2 people near Red Rock Canyon

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving two fatalities at the intersection of state Route 159 and state Route 160, near the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

According to a message the agency posted on Twitter, “Both directions of traffic” are now temporarily closed. The Highway Patrol advises drivers to avoid the area.

“Expect delays, please be patient,” according to the agency’s tweet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.