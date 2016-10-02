No one injured in fire at Las Vegas apartment complex

A fire at a Las Vegas apartment complex drew several fire engines late Saturday night but injured no one, the Clark County Fire Department said.

In a statement, the department said at 10:29 p.m., units from the Clark County and Las Vegas fire departments responded to several calls reporting a structure fire at the Rancho Destino Apartments 4355 Durango Drive. Five engines, one truck company and one rescue vehicle arrived to find a fire in a ground-floor apartment, the statement said.

Firefighters knocked the fire down in less than 10 minutes and contained it to the apartment of origin.

There are no reported injuries to residents of firefighters. The fire’s cause is under investigation and damages haven’t been estimated, the statement said.

