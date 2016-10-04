North Las Vegas expected to save $600K under police supervisors contract

After contentious bargaining that lasted more than a year, an arbitrator finally settled a labor dispute between North Las Vegas Police Supervisors Association and the city.

Even though the city is required to accept the arbitrator’s decision, the North Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday night will formally decide whether to approve the three-year labor pact with the union representing 42 police lieutenants and sergeants.

Both sides agreed to go into arbitration earlier this year amid disputes on eight issues, including uniform allowances, longevity pay and health insurance costs. Arbitrator David Stiteler sided with the city in a binding ruling issued last month, noting the city’s fiscal woes and comparable benefits provided to other unions.

The contract is expected to save the city about $602,900 by the time it expires on June 30, 2018.

“By going to arbitration, we were able to improve the city’s initial offer,” said Sgt. Leonard Cardinale, president of the North Las Vegas Police Supervisors Association.

“I think the supervisors appreciate the jobs that they have, and we’re thankful for being employed by the city,” Cardinale said. “The arbitrator saw it the city’s way, and we will abide by the contract.”

The deal, retroactive to last year, provides no cost of living wages and eliminates longevity pay for employees hired after July 1, 2014. The contract also changes the wage schedule from a one-step system to a six-step system without merit increases or changes at the top step. An annual allowance for uniforms was reduced from $1,830 per year to $1,600 annually, while co-payments will be required from three health insurance options that will be available to union members.

Over the past year, the city has paid benefits based on the previous union contract that expired on June 30, 2015.

Moving forward, the North Las Vegas Finance Department is calculating how much money union members must reimburse the city for benefits that were overpaid during the past 15 months, North Las Vegas Assistant City Manager Ryann Juden said.

