North Las Vegas police investigating 5-vehicle crash

A five-vehicle crash on Carey and Commerce on Monday, Sept. 19, 2016. (North Las Vegas Police Department/Twitter)

By RACHEL HERSHKOVITZ
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

North Las Vegas police are investigating a five-vehicle crash that occurred about 10 a.m. Monday at Carey Avenue and Commerce Street, spokeswoman Ann Cavaricci said.

Six people have been taken to University Medical Center. Their injuries range from minor to critical, but all are expected to survive, Cavaricci said.

She said failure to obey traffic controls — a red light— and speed were factors in the crash.

Traffic reopened just after 2 p.m., Cavaricci said.

No other information was immediately available.

Review-Journal reporter Christian Bertolaccini contributed to this report. Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

 

