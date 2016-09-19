North Las Vegas police investigating 5-vehicle crash

North Las Vegas police are investigating a five-vehicle crash that occurred about 10 a.m. Monday at Carey Avenue and Commerce Street, spokeswoman Ann Cavaricci said.

Six people have been taken to University Medical Center. Their injuries range from minor to critical, but all are expected to survive, Cavaricci said.

She said failure to obey traffic controls — a red light— and speed were factors in the crash.

Traffic reopened just after 2 p.m., Cavaricci said.

No other information was immediately available.

