One dead in North Las Vegas rollover crash

A man was pronounced dead hours after a single-vehicle rollover crash in North Las Vegas, Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Chelsea Stuenkel said.

At 11:40 p.m., a gray Toyota 4Runner struck a tree and then a traffic sign and rolled over on the southbound 215 Beltway near the Cheyenne Avenue exit, Stuenkel said.

The crash happened on the freeway’s shoulder, so lanes weren’t blocked. The man, who was the only person in the vehicle, was transported to the University Medical Center after the crash and died there several hours later.

Troopers at the scene didn’t suspect impairment, and it is unknown whether speed factored in the crash, Stuenkel said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the man’s identity and his cause and manner of death, once his next of kin have been notified.

