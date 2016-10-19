Pedestrian dies after a crash in northeast Las Vegas

A pedestrian is dead after a crash Tuesday night in the northeast valley.

The crash happened about 7 p.m. near East Lake Mead Boulevard and Linn Lane, which is between Nellis Boulevard and Mount Hood Street, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Timothy Hatchett said.

The pedestrian was crossing the street near Linn when a car headed westbound on Lake Mead struck the pedestrian, Hatchett said. The pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene.

It’s unclear whether the pedestrian was crossing in a marked crosswalk.

The car’s driver stayed on scene and cooperated with investigators, Hatchett said. It’s unclear whether speed or impairment were factors.

Metro continues to investigate. Expect delays in the area.

The county coroner’s office will name the pedestrian killed once family has been notified.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Find@rachelacrosby on Twitter.