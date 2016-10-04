Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas police are investigating a crash that sent a pedestrian to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to the crash about 1 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard, near North Rancho Drive and Texas Star Lane, police spokesman Aaron Patty said.

A man who was walking in the area was struck by a vehicle and was taken to University Medical Center in serious condition. The driver remained at the scene, Patty said.

The spokesman said impairment did not seem to be an issue. No arrests have been made.

Lake Mead Boulevard between Rancho Drive and Texas Star Lane are closed for the investigation.

