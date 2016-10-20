Pedestrian struck and killed by car in northeast valley identified

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man who died after a crash in the northeast valley Tuesday evening.

Anthony David Strazdas, 48, was pronounced dead at the scene after he was struck by a 2001 Ford Mustang around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The crash happened near East Lake Mead Boulevard and Linn Lane, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Timothy Hatchett said.

Strazdas was crossing the street near Linn when the Mustang heading west on Lake Mead struck him, Hatchett said. He was outside of a marked crosswalk and was crossing west of the intersection.

The driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with investigators, Hatchett said. The driver did not display signs of impairment, police said.

The coroner has ruled Strazdas’ death an accident.

