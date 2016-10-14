Police arrest girl in connection with gun brought to Mohave High School

A teenage girl was arrested Friday at Mohave High School after another student told officials she had brought a gun to campus, Clark County School District police said.

School district police Capt. Ken Young said another student reported that the 14-year-old girl brought a gun with her to campus about noon Friday.

The girl was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center and booked on one count of possession of a dangerous weapon on school property.

School district police are investigating.

