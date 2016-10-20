Police sponsoring Halloween events throughout Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas police will hold “safe and sane” Halloween events throughout the valley next week. The events will have free candy and entertainment for kids.

Events will take place at the following locations and times on Oct. 27:

Doolittle Community Center, 1950 N. J St., from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sierra Sunrise Coalition, 6885 E. Lake Mead Blvd., from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Convention Center Area Command, 750 Sierra Vista Drive, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Whitney Park, 5712 Missouri Ave., from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Enterprise Area Command, 6975 W. Windmill Lane, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

An event will be held at the following location from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 28:

Office of Community Engagement, 3436 Aldebaran Ave.

