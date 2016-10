Nearly 10,000 customers near East Sahara Avenue and South Sloan Lane are without power Wednesday morning.

The outage, which affected 9,690 customers, was reported about 6:25 a.m., according to NV Energy. The company estimated power would be restored by 10 a.m.

The cause of the outage is listed on NV Energy’s website as an equipment issue.

