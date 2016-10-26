Posted 

Rollover crash near McCarran airport connector causes delays

A view of McCarran International Airport is seen from the new FAA Tower on Monday, Oct. 17, 2016. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid)

By RACHEL HERSHKOVITZ
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Las Vegas police are investigating a crash near the McCarran International Airport connector and the 215 Beltway.

The crash, caused by a rollover vehicle, happened at about 8 a.m. Wednesday, Metro officials said. One person was injured and taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. Their condition is not known.

Drivers can expect delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

