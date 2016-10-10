Shooting in southeast Las Vegas leaves one man in hospital

A man in his 20s was shot in the leg Sunday night in southeastern Las Vegas, Las Vegas police said.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said at 9:09 p.m. officers responded to a 911 call from a man in his 20s claiming to have been shot.

Police found the victim, whom they didn’t name, in a four-door BMW in the area of Churchfield Boulevard and Eureka Street. He’d been shot in the thigh.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he is in stable condition.

There are no suspects and no arrests in the case, police said, adding they are trying to determine the shooting site.