Traffic lanes reopen after crash on NB US 95 near Charleston

(RTC FAST Cameras)

By LAWREN LINEHAN
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

All lanes are clear after a four-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 95 near Charleston Boulevard Tuesday morning.

The crash happened about 7 a.m. and involved a Mini Cooper, Honda Civic, Chrysler 300 and Toyota Tundra, according to Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Chelsea Stuenkel.

One person from the Chrysler was taken to University Medical Center with injuries that are not life-threatening, Stuenkel said.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.

 

