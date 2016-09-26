Two displaced after unattended candle starts fire in Henderson home

An unattended candle started a fire in a Henderson home Monday morning that displaced two people.

About 4:45 a.m., the Henderson Fire Department responded to the 100 block of Silica Sand Street, near Gibson Road and the 215 Beltway, the department said in a statement.

Arriving firefighters saw heavy smoke and fire coming from a single-story home’s roof. Firefighters brought the fire under control and extinguished it, the department said.

Several neighbors reported the fire, the department said. A female occupant was evaluated at the scene for minor blistering and released, the department said.

The fire displaced one adult and one juvenile, the department said; the American Red Cross is assisting.

The fire’s cause was determined an accident; damages are estimated at $350,000 for the structure and $25,000 for the contents, the department said.

