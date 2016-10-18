Wildfire burning in Mount Charleston’s Kyle Canyon 65 percent contained, officials say

As firefighters work to contain the 27-acre wildfire burning near Big Falls in Mount Charleston’s Kyle Canyon on Monday, certain areas remain closed, U.S. Forest Service spokesman Ray Johnson said.

As of 7 p.m. Monday, the fire was 65 percent contained.

The Big Falls area and Mary Jane Falls hiking trail will remain closed to the public for the next few days, Johnson said, as firefighters are using them to access the fire.

The fire is not any threat to communities; it’s about a mile away from homes

