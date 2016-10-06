Woman dies Wednesday after a critical-injury crash in Sandy Valley

A woman died Wednesday after a critical-injury crash in Sandy Valley last month, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Around 11:45 p.m. Sept. 24, police responded to a single-vehicle rollover collision on Quartz Avenue east of Miami Street in Sandy Valley, Metro said in a statement. Evidence at the scene and witness statements suggest Faith Hugar, 38, of Jean, was driving a 2004 Hyundai Tiburon eastbound on Quartz Avenue when she lost control and the vehicle started to rotate.

The Hyundai left the roadway, began to roll, struck a wood utility pole and came to rest, police said.

As the Hyundai rolled, Hugar was thrown from the vehicle. She was flown to University Medical Center in critical condition, where she died this week.

This collision marks the 86th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2016.

