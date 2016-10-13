Woman hospitalized after rollover crash in southwest Las Vegas

A woman was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in the southwest valley Thursday morning.
The crash happened on Rainbow Boulevard near Desert Inn Road about 8:15 a.m., according to Metro officer Michael Rodriguez.
Two SUVs were involved in the crash and one of them rolled over. A woman in the vehicle that rolled was taken to University Medical Center in unknown condition, Rodriguez said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
