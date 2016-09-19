Woman injured in Sept. 9 crash in central Las Vegas has died

A woman involved in a crash earlier this month has died from her injuries, Las Vegas police said.

Jessica Sanchez, 25, died Wednesday from injuries she suffered in a Sept. 9 crash, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The Clark County coroner’s office said Sanchez died of multiple blunt-force injuries from a motor vehicle collision. Her death was ruled an accident.

Just after 7 p.m. on Sept. 9, a 2005 Dodge Magnum in which Sanchez was a passenger was heading west on Charleston Boulevard “at a high rate of speed,” Metro said in a statement. The Dodge crossed Maryland Parkway on a red light and struck a 2005 Ford Mustang, which was turning left onto Maryland, police said.

The Dodge struck the front of the Ford and forced it to rotate in the intersection. The Dodge struck a curb before hitting a traffic signal post then a pedestrian waiting to cross the street, according to Metro.

The impact with the traffic signal post went into the right passenger side of the vehicle “causing life-threatening injuries” to Sanchez, Metro said.

According to police, the pedestrian and the driver of the Ford suffered minor injuries, while the driver of the Dodge, identified as 51-year-old Dean Bradshaw, suffered moderate injuries.

“Shortly after the incident, a witness arrived on the scene and reported that the driver of the Dodge Magnum (had) rear­-ended her vehicle at Charleston Boulevard and Eastern Avenue and fled the scene without providing information,” Metro said.

Police said Bradshaw showed signs of impairment. After he was released from University Medical Center, he was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on a charge of driving under the influence with substantial bodily harm, a felony.

Police said the crash resulted in the 78th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2016.

Contact Christian Bertolaccini at cbertolaccini@reviewjournal.com and 702-383-0381. Follow @bertolaccinic on Twitter.