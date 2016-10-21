Posted Updated 

Woman seriously injured in moped crash in east Las Vegas Valley

Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas is seen on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto)

By MAX MICHOR
Las Vegas police are investigating a Friday morning moped crash in the east valley that left one woman critically injured.

Metro responded to reports of a crash at the intersection of Lamb Boulevard and Stewart Avenue at 10:27 a.m. Friday, according to spokeswoman Laura Meltzer.

Meltzer said the moped was the only vehicle involved in the crash and the riders, a man and a woman, were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

The southbound lanes of Lamb Boulevard are shut down south of Stewart Avenue while officers investigate and wait for an update on the woman’s condition, she said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

 