Woman seriously injured in moped crash in east Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas police are investigating a Friday morning moped crash in the east valley that left one woman critically injured.

Metro responded to reports of a crash at the intersection of Lamb Boulevard and Stewart Avenue at 10:27 a.m. Friday, according to spokeswoman Laura Meltzer.

Meltzer said the moped was the only vehicle involved in the crash and the riders, a man and a woman, were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

The southbound lanes of Lamb Boulevard are shut down south of Stewart Avenue while officers investigate and wait for an update on the woman’s condition, she said.

