Lee Canyon resort celebrates end of’ ‘great winter season’ — PHOTOS

Skiers had their last hurrah of the season at Lee Canyon on Sunday, a day that featured giveaways, live music and the annual pond-skim competition open to skiers and boarders of all ages.
Lee Canyon Ski and Snowboard Resort promised to donate $5 from the price of each $25 daily lift ticket sold to the nonprofit High Fives Foundation, which helps injured mountain sport athletes.
“Lee Canyon had a great winter season,” Marketing Director Jim Seely said in a statement. “Closing is always bittersweet, but we look forward to an epic summer season.”
