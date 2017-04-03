Lee Canyon resort celebrates end of’ ‘great winter season’ — PHOTOS

Snowboarders Jasmine Solomon, left, and Candyss Passarelli, get off the lift at Lee Canyon to go down the slope on the final day of the 2016-17 season, in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 2, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Boarders prepare to ride down a slope at Lee Canyon in celebration of the final day of the 2016-17 season, in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 2, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Tatym Pfalher, 8, left, Nayeli Estrda, 9, get ready to go down a slope during the final day of the 2016-17 season at Lee Canyon in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 2, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Dave Mason rides the shuttle after finishing his 53rd season at Lee Canyon on the final day of the 2016-17 season, Las Vegas, Sunday, April 2, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

A snowboarder rides down a slope at Lee Canyon on the final day of the 2016-17 season, in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 2, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Nayeli Estrda, 9, completes a run during the final day of the 2016-17 season at Lee Canyon in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 2, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Zach Lichtenspein celebrates the final day of the 2016-17 season at Lee Canyon in Las Vegas by dressing up, his 35-year-old tradition, Sunday, April 2, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Christopher Ix skies with his son Will, 3, during the final day of the 2016-17 season at Lee Canyon in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 2, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Gavin Reese, 5, straps up to ride down a slope during the final day of the 2016-17 season at Lee Canyon in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 2, 2017. "I'm not afraid at all." (Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Daniel Escoto rests in between snowboard runs during the final day of the 2016-17 season at Lee Canyon in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 2, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Chasun Irwin rides down the slope during the final day of the 2016-17 season at Lee Canyon in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 2, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

A snowboarder makes a jump on a slope during the final day of the 2016-17 season at Lee Canyon in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 2, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Skiers had their last hurrah of the season at Lee Canyon on Sunday, a day that featured giveaways, live music and the annual pond-skim competition open to skiers and boarders of all ages.

Lee Canyon Ski and Snowboard Resort promised to donate $5 from the price of each $25 daily lift ticket sold to the nonprofit High Fives Foundation, which helps injured mountain sport athletes.

“Lee Canyon had a great winter season,” Marketing Director Jim Seely said in a statement. “Closing is always bittersweet, but we look forward to an epic summer season.”