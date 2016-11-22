Low-speed chase ends up with police apprehending suspect

A man got into a commercial truck at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and drove it around the yard before getting back into his own vehicle and leading officers on a brief normal-speed chase early Tuesday morning.

The man left the speedway and officers followed him for several miles before taking him into custody at 5330 E. Craig Road near Nellis Air Force Base. The man was following street light rules and speed limits, said Lt. David Gordon with Metropolitan Police Department, prompting police to follow “at a distance” without their lights or sirens.

Officers unsuccessfully tried to deflate the man’s tires, Gordon said. The call came out about 12:30 a.m.

