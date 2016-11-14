LV Fire & Rescue returns to scene of September fire

A vacant building damaged by several past fires caught fire again early Monday morning.

Firefighters with Las Vegas Fire and Rescue found heavy smoke and flames coming from the two-story building at 240 W. Cincinnati Ave., public information officer Tim Szymanski said.

Nobody was hurt, he said, and crews began fighting the fire defensively before mostly knocking it down in less than 10 minutes.

Szymanski said the building has caught fire several times before, most recently Sept. 2 when a fire ravaged the second floor of the boarded-up building. At that fire, he said, one squatter inside the building escaped with minor burns.

Clark County Fire Department helped with the call.

