Man sentenced for string of Las Vegas Valley bank robberies in 2010

Alexander Moore was sentenced Thursday to 63 months in federal prison for a string of robberies he committed in the summer of 2010.

Moore, 48, robbed three banks between June and August of that year. He pleaded guilty and received a plea bargain in November.

Moore also was ordered to pay restitution of $5,914, after his release date.

At his sentencing, Moore’s attorney, Shari Kaufman, asked for a delayed self-surrender date, as his wife is currently more than six months’ pregnant with their second child.

Kaufman also successfully argued for the removal of Moore’s ankle bracelet, citing his recent compliance with the law and admission of guilt.

“He was a different person then,” she said.

