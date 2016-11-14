Marathon-related road closures cause traffic jam inside McCarran airport garage

Traffic was at a crawl for about two hours in the McCarran International Airport parking garage Sunday night because of road closures for the Las Vegas Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon.

Las Vegas police and ground transport staff are working to reroute traffic around road closures in the area, according to an airport representative.

In a tweet at 5:34 p.m., McCarran recommended using westbound Russell Road as an alternate route to leave the airport.

Police said at 7 p.m. that a crash on the airport connector that also contributed to the delay had been cleared, and traffic was beginning to move more smoothly.

@MaxMichor@reviewjournal@LASairport it's true! An hour and a half to go from parking level 6 to level 4. — scott (@sconym) November 14, 2016