Metro officer hospitalized after suspected drunken driver rear ends squad car

A Metropolitan Police Department officer was hospitalized after a suspected drunken driver rear ended his marked patrol vehicle Thursday night on Las Vegas Boulevard South near the 215 Beltway.

A Metropolitan Police Department officer was hospitalized after a suspected drunken driver rear ended his marked patrol vehicle Thursday night on Las Vegas Boulevard South near the 215 Beltway. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

By Michael Shoro
Las Vegas Review-Journal

A Metropolitan Police Department officer was hospitalized after a suspected drunken driver rear ended a marked patrol vehicle Thursday night.

The crash happened on southbound Las Vegas Boulevard South near the 215 Beltway about 11 p.m., Lt. Carlos Hank said.

The officer was taken to University Medical Center; he is expected to survive.

The driver of the other vehicle was treated at the scene, Hank said, and she was arrested on a DUI charge.

The injured officer was not identified.

