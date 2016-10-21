Metro plans DUI checkpoint near Boulder Highway

Metro will conduct a sobriety checkpoint Tuesday in the Las Vegas Valley.

The Metropolitan Police Department’s traffic bureau along with officers from area commands will conduct the checkpoint. This checkpoint is being supported by EDUL (Enforcing Under Age Drinking Laws). Traffic and patrol officers will take part in this event to focus on both drug and/or alcohol impaired drivers in the hope of reducing the impact of impaired drivers.

The checkpoint will be conducted on Tuesday between 7 p.m. and 3 a.m near Boulder Highway and Mayorga Street. This location has had approximately 30 collisions, 48 calls involving impaired drivers and one fatality in the last six months, the release said.

The checkpoint will focus on identifying drug and alcohol impaired drivers, including juveniles, young adults and older adults, before they get involved in a collision, the release said.

