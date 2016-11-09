2 US fighter jets collide over ocean near San Diego

LOS ANGELES — Two F/A-18 Hornet fighter jets collided over the Pacific Ocean near San Diego while flying a training mission from the Marine Corps Air Station at Miramar, military officials said Wednesday.

One of the pilots was able to land safely at the Naval Air Station North Island following the collision at 11:43 a.m. local time, the base said in a statement posted on Twitter.

The second pilot ejected safely from his aircraft and rescue crews were en route to recover him, it said.

The cause of the crash was under investigation. The base is home to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.