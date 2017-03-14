Annual Las Vegas event aims to help homeless veterans get back on their feet

U.S.VETS-Las Vegas and many co-sponsors will hold the 14th annual Veterans Stand Down Wednesday to help homeless veterans combat life on the streets.

The event from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Cashman Center, 850 Las Vegas Blvd. North, offers assistance with housing, employment, education, finances, access to military records, legal issues, counseling and medical, dental and vision care, as well as showers and haircuts.

Stand Down 2017 is open to all veterans but is targeted at those without a place to live, at risk of losing their homes or in need of employment.

There will also be non-perishable food and clothing available at the Stand Down store.

U.S.VETS-Las Vegas is a community-based intervention program aimed at helping homeless veterans make transitions from street life to self-supporting jobs.

The 2017 Veterans Stand Down presenting sponsor is The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Other major sponsors include MGM Resorts International and Jewish War Veterans Post No. 65. A Stand Down support grant also was provided by the U.S. Department of Labor.