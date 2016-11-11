Cutting-edge VA outpatient clinic opens in Pahrump

PAHRUMP – Just in time for Veterans Day, this Nye County town has opened its long-awaited new VA outpatient clinic.

About 200 federal and state officials, veterans and dignitaries attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new $12.1 million VA Pahrump Community Based Outpatient Clinic on Thursday.

The new 15,000-square-foot modern facility replaces Pahrump’s smaller VA clinic and features state-of-the-art medical technology and two dozen examination and procedure rooms, including special “telehealth” suites allowing for electronic consultation with distant medical experts and specialists.

Peggy Kearns, director and CEO of the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System, said the facility is able to better serve the health-care needs of a rural area with an expanding veteran population.

“This marks the beginning of the next chapter of veterans’ health care in Nye County,” she said. “This state-of-the-art facility gives our Pahrump medical team the ability to better provide high-quality health care to more than 2,400 veterans locally today, as well as the capability to expand services as needed, in the years to come.”