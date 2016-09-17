Emotions run high on Nellis AFB’s POW-MIA Recognition Day

Posted Updated 

An Air Force Junior ROTC cadet from Rancho High School places a red rose in a wreath during the annual National POW-MIA Recognition Day ceremony Friday, Sept 16, 2016, at Nellis Air Force Base.

Air Force Junior ROTC cadets from Rancho High School salut during the national anthem during the annual National POW-MIA Recognition Day ceremony Friday, Sept 16, 2016, at Nellis Air Force Base.

Ex-POW Christopher Yates, right, from the war in Afghanistan, claps during the annual National POW-MIA Recognition Day ceremony Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, at Nellis Air Force Base. Standing, left, is Korean War ex-POW Gene Ramos, World War II ex-POW Dean Whitaker and Lucille Whitaker.

Col. Samantha Weeks speaks during the annual National POW-MIA Recognition Day ceremony Friday, Sept 16, 2016, at Nellis Air Force Base.

Col. Samantha Weeks speaks during the annual National POW-MIA Recognition Day ceremony Friday, Sept 16, 2016, at Nellis Air Force Base.

An Air Force Junior ROTC cadet from Rancho High School places a red rose in a wreath during the annual National POW-MIA Recognition Day ceremony Friday, Sept 16, 2016, at Nellis Air Force Base.

Ex-Prisoners of War, Dr. Marvin Carter , left, Gene Ramos, Dean Whitaker, Col. Samantha Weeks and Gene Ramos, right, salut during a wreath laying ceremony at the annual National POW-MIA Recognition Day ceremony Friday, Sept 16, 2016, at Nellis Air Force Base.

Ex-Prisoners of War, including Dean Whitaker, right, and Gene Ramos, second right, salut during the national anthem during the annual National POW-MIA Recognition Day ceremony Friday, Sept 16, 2016, at Nellis Air Force Base.

By KEITH ROGERS
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

When an airman sang the last note of “God Bless America” at Friday’s National POW-MIA Recognition Day ceremony at Freedom Park, the youngest of 10 former prisoners of war on hand was so moved he stood and shouted, “Hoo-yahhhh!”

Retired Army Sgt. Christopher Yates had a lot to cheer about. After close calls with death on each of his three tours in Afghanistan and Iraq — including having his throat slashed by Iraqi insurgents — he was overwhelmed at how lucky he was to be alive and attending the annual ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base.

Sitting next to a Marine veteran — who had escaped his captors early in the Vietnam War —and behind a soldier who had endured the hell of Hitler’s Stalag VII-A camp at Moosburg, Germany, during World War II, the 32-year-old Yates was also battling survivor’s guilt.

“I was a medic. I had responsibilities and I wasn’t able to perform my job,” said the clean-shaven Army veteran whose handshake latches like a pair of vice grips. “Soldiers ended up losing their lives that day because my body wasn’t functioning correctly. Every day I feel responsible for it.”

“I should have been able to get back up and still fight,” Yates said, pausing to corral his emotions. “I regret it every day.”

It was unclear when “that day” was. There are three incidents from his three tours that blend together in his mind.

The first was in 2004 when his unit from the 10th Mountain Division was clearing caves in Afghanistan.

“I got shot three times,” he said, pointing to his left arm. “I lost half this bicep. Got shot in my hip and shot in my leg.”

Then there was that day in August 2007 with an infantry division in Iraq. He still has two pieces of shrapnel in his back from an improvised explosive device that peppered his right side. Although he doesn’t think of himself as a prisoner-of-war, he was held captive by enemy combatants for hours until a quick reaction force came to his rescue.

And finally there was that day in 2008 when he was attached to a medical company in Ramadi, Iraq, that left him “half dead” in his words.

First his patrol was hit by a vehicle-borne explosive device, followed by a suicide bomber. That left him unconscious and — he was told afterward by those who responded to the attack — that insurgents took no prisoners this time.

Instead they tried to kill off the survivors. He was found bleeding with his throat slashed from ear-to-ear.

“We ended up having reinforcements coming in and they saved us. I had lost three units of blood. I was pretty much gone,” he said.

Some how, after 475 days in hospitals in Germany and Fort Gordon, Georgia, he recovered and was medically retired in 2010.

Originally from Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, Yates moved to Las Vegas in 2014 to help his parents recover from financial setbacks suffered during the recession.

He said Friday’s ceremony was meaningful not only because it gave him pause to reflect on “my brothers and sisters that fell while I was overseas” but also because of the nine other ex-POWs who sat with him: World War II veterans Dean Whitaker, Carroll Knutson, John W. Schwikert, Marvin Carter and Vincent Shank; Korean War veterans Rizalino Lastrella Aluague and Gene Ramos; and Vietnam War veterans Frederick C Baldock Jr. and Joe North.

“I have friends who fought in the Korean War and World War II and the Vietnam War,” he said. “I know the sacrifices they made. They were in a different conflict and they had to endure more during their capture because usually when they capture us now, they just behead us and kill us.”

He said that left him brimming with gratitude and respect for “the suffering that they had to put up with and then still move on with their lives here and contribute to society and help other veterans out as much as they can.”

Contact Keith Rogers at krogers@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0308. Follow @KeithRogers2 on Twitter.

MISSING, CAPTURED NEVADANS

The 17 Nevadans listed as POW/MIA and the dates they were reported missing or captured:

Name Service Date

Robert Atha Army Feb. 13, 1951

Joseph Bower Air Force Aug. 3, 1965

Patrick Cartwright Navy Jan. 31, 1971

Albert Fransen Navy July 2, 1969

Francis Harrison Army July 16, 1950

Billy Hill Army Jan. 21, 1968

Arthur Hoult Air Force Sept. 9, 1950

Michael Hyde Air Force Dec. 8, 1966

Michael Parsons Army Jan. 3, 1971

Richard Perry Navy Aug. 31, 1967

David Pursley Army July 14, 1953

Frank Salaar Air Force Dec. 31, 1951

Ronald Schworer Army April 9, 1967

William Skivington* Army May 12, 1968

Gerald Sullivan Navy May 6, 1951

Larry Jack Van Renselaar Navy Sept. 30, 1968

Frederick Whittemore Navy April 11, 1968

*Skivington's remains were recovered from Vietnam in 2006 and buried in Arlington National Cemetery on Jan. 23, 2007.

The 14 Nellis Air Force Base servicemen listed as POW/MIA:

Name Service Date

David Allinson Air Force Aug. 12, 1966

Robert Brett Air Force Sept. 29, 1972

Robert Brown Air Force Nov. 7, 1972

Charles Caffarelli Air Force Nov. 21, 1972

William Campbell Air Force Jan. 29, 1969

William Coltman Air Force Sept. 29, 1972

David Cooley Navy April 22, 1968

Lawrence Helber Marines Jan. 24, 1966

James Hockridge Air Force Oct. 17, 1972

Merrill Lewis Air Force July 20, 1966

James McElvain Air Force Dec. 18, 1972

Robert Morrissey Air Force Nov. 7, 1972

Ronald Ward Air Force Dec. 18, 1972

Russell Goodman** Air Force Feb. 20, 1967

** The remains of Goodman, a former Thunderbirds pilot from Nellis, were recovered from Vietnam and positively identified in 2009.

SOURCE: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE

 

