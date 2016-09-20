Posted Updated 

Ex-POW from World War II celebrates 100th birthday — VIDEO

Ex-POW Vince Shank celebrates his 100th birthday (Keith rogers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ex-POW Vince Shank, second left, prepares to blow out candles on his cake during his 100th birthday celebration at the Echelon Senior Living apartments on Monday, Sept. 19, 2016. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @vegasphotograph

Echelon residents Patty Eastman, left, and Bettie McCleod, right, kiss ex-POW Vince Shank to celebrate his 100th birthday Monday, Sept. 19, 2016, at the start of a party organized by his daughter, Nancy Shank, and the senior living complex. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @vegasphotograph

Echelon residents Patty Eastman, left, and Bettie McCleod, right, kiss ex-POW Vince Shank to celebrate his 100th birthday Monday, Sept. 19, 2016, at the start of a party organized by his daughter, Nancy Shank, and the senior living complex. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @vegasphotograph

Ex-POW Vince Shank shakes his hips as a dance as he's greeted at the start of his 100th birthday party organized by his daughter Nancy Shank in the parking lot of the Echelon Senior Living apartments on Monday, Sept. 19, 2016. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @vegasphotograph

Ex-POW Vince Shank opens birthday cards he received from friends and family during his 100th birthday party organized by his daughter Nancy Shank in the parking lot of the Echelon Senior Living apartments on Monday, Sept. 19, 2016. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @vegasphotograph

Ex-POW Vince Shank, third left, poses for a photo with Clark County Firefighters during his 100th birthday celebration at the Echelon Senior Living apartments on Monday, Sept. 19, 2016. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @vegasphotograph

Ex-POW Vince Shank spins plates as he's entertained by W. C. Willy, known as the comedy juggling guy, during his 100th birthday celebration at the Echelon Senior Living apartments where he lives Monday, Sept. 19, 2016, at the start of a party organized by his daughter Nancy Shank. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @vegasphotograph

Echelon Senior Living Executive Director Jane Micali, left, and Life Enrichment Director Louise Morrisey, right, greet ex-POW Vince Shank to celebrate his 100th birthday on Monday, Sept 19, 2016, at the start of a party organized by his daughter Nancy Shank in the parking lot of the Echelon Senior Living apartments. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @vegasphotograph

Cake is prepared for Ex-POW Vince Shank to celebrate his 100th birthday during a party organized by his daughter Nancy Shank in the parking lot of the Echelon Senior Living apartments on Monday, Sept. 19, 2016, Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @vegasphotograph

Ex-POW Vince Shank acknowledges attendees at his 100th birthday party organized by his daughter Nancy Shank in the parking lot of the Echelon Senior Living apartments where he lives on Monday, Sept. 19, 2016. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @vegasphotograph

Ex-POW Vince Shank, center, gets an assist from Jane Micali, Executive Director of the Echelon Senior Living apartments, with blowing out the candles on his cake during his 100th birthday celebration at the Echelon Senior Living apartments on Monday, Sept. 19, 2016. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @vegasphotograph

Ex-POW Vince Shank looks on as the candle on his cake are lit during his 100th birthday celebration at the Echelon Senior Living apartments on Monday, Sept. 19, 2016. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @vegasphotograph

By KEITH ROGERS
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Ex-POW Vince Shank celebrated his 100th birthday Monday with family, friends and Clark County firefighters who showed up to light the candles on his cake.

Vince, an ex-POW from World War II and longtime Strip trumpeter, endured a lot to become a centenarian.

A B-17 he was a bombardier in was shot down over Sicily in 1943. After bailing out and spending 22 months prisoner-of-war camps, he was liberated from Hitler’s Stalag VII-A in Moosburg, Germany, by Gen. George S. Patton’s 14th Armored Division.

Later he played his trumpet in bands for the Rat Pack at casinos on the Strip.

 

