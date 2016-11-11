Facebook glitch converts user profiles into memorial accounts on Veterans Day — PHOTO

You’re dead to Facebook. Or, you were — momentarily.
A bug on the social network briefly converted profiles on the site into memorialized accounts Friday afternoon on Veterans Day.
A banner atop each profile page read “We hope people who love [name] will find comfort in the things others share to remember and celebrate his life.”
The bug was discovered around 12:25 p.m. and was fixed shortly before 1 p.m.
Facebook launched memorial pages in 2009.
Here’s the reaction on social media:
Ok so the "remembering" banner that currently appears on MANY Facebook profiles is SUPER disturbing. #Facebook— Marine Pérot (@FromTheInsid3) November 11, 2016
Why is facebook doing this at the top of my screen: Remembering Phoebe Xavier— The Professor (@ProfessorNRK) November 11, 2016
"We hope people who love Phoebe... https://t.co/aJl37hPMKO
@facebook are you killing me off, people visit my timeline and they see "Remembering _________" uh excuse me? Is this a ploy for legacy?— Bri'it (@Beee_side) November 11, 2016
Wow Facebook really took the whole Remembrance Day thing a bit too far, huh.— Meg Siegel (@seagell) November 11, 2016
HAHAHAHA, Facebook thinks everyone is dead! There's remembrance banners/info whenever you look at a profile right now.— ExecutiveOtaku (@ExecutiveOtaku) November 11, 2016
I think Facebook misunderstood what "Remembrance" Day is about #notdeadyet— (((James Tauber))) (@jtauber) November 11, 2016