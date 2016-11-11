Facebook glitch converts user profiles into memorial accounts on Veterans Day — PHOTO

You’re dead to Facebook. Or, you were — momentarily.

A bug on the social network briefly converted profiles on the site into memorialized accounts Friday afternoon on Veterans Day.

A banner atop each profile page read “We hope people who love [name] will find comfort in the things others share to remember and celebrate his life.”

RJ multimedia reporter Elaine Wilson's personal page. (Screengrab)

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg's profile was also hit by the bug. (Screengrab)

The bug was discovered around 12:25 p.m. and was fixed shortly before 1 p.m.

Facebook launched memorial pages in 2009.

Here’s the reaction on social media:

Ok so the "remembering" banner that currently appears on MANY Facebook profiles is SUPER disturbing. #Facebook — Marine Pérot (@FromTheInsid3) November 11, 2016

Why is facebook doing this at the top of my screen: Remembering Phoebe Xavier

"We hope people who love Phoebe... https://t.co/aJl37hPMKO — The Professor (@ProfessorNRK) November 11, 2016

@facebook are you killing me off, people visit my timeline and they see "Remembering _________" uh excuse me? Is this a ploy for legacy? — Bri'it (@Beee_side) November 11, 2016

Wow Facebook really took the whole Remembrance Day thing a bit too far, huh. — Meg Siegel (@seagell) November 11, 2016

HAHAHAHA, Facebook thinks everyone is dead! There's remembrance banners/info whenever you look at a profile right now. — ExecutiveOtaku (@ExecutiveOtaku) November 11, 2016