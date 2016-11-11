Posted 

Facebook glitch converts user profiles into memorial accounts on Veterans Day — PHOTO

Facebook glitch converts user profiles into memorial accounts on Veterans Day — PHOTO

web1_rememberingfb_7376242.jpg
(Screengrab/Facebook)

REVIEWJOURNAL.COM

You’re dead to Facebook. Or, you were — momentarily.

A bug on the social network briefly converted profiles on the site into memorialized accounts Friday afternoon on Veterans Day.

A banner atop each profile page read “We hope people who love [name] will find comfort in the things others share to remember and celebrate his life.”

small pic description goes here

RJ multimedia reporter Elaine Wilson's personal page. (Screengrab)

small pic description goes here

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg's profile was also hit by the bug. (Screengrab)

The bug was discovered around 12:25 p.m. and was fixed shortly before 1 p.m.

Facebook launched memorial pages in 2009.

Here’s the reaction on social media:

 