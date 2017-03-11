Flag presentation for fallen soldiers imparts poignant lesson for Las Vegas teens — PHOTOS

Posted 

Frances West, mother of fallen Marine Lance Cpl. John, hugs Zack Rasmussen after receiving a remembrance flag as Spencer Thomas looks on Friday, March 10, 2017 at Spring Valley High where students present remembrance flags to the families of two former students who died while serving their country. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Roger Varela, father of fallen Army Pfc. Alejandro Varela, weeps as he attends a special ceremony on Friday, March 10, 2017 at Spring Valley High where students present remembrance flags to the families of two former students who died while serving their country. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

George Lutz, founder of Honor and Remember, delivers a speech during a special ceremony on Friday, March 10, 2017 at Spring Valley High where students present remembrance flags to the families of two former students who died while serving their country. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Spring Valley High Schoolճ cross country coach Jean Rees delivers a speech during a special ceremony on Friday, March 10, 2017 at Spring Valley High School where students present remembrance flags to the families of two former students who died while serving their country. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

George Lutz, founder of Honor and Remember, delivers a speech during a special ceremony on Friday, March 10, 2017 at Spring Valley High where students present remembrance flags to the families of two former students who died while serving their country. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Laura Sutton, public relation manager for Honor and Remember, attends a special ceremony on Friday, March 10, 2017 at Spring Valley High where students present remembrance flags to the families of two former students who died while serving their country. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Frances West, mother of fallen Marine Lance Cpl. John, flanked by Spencer Thomas leaves the podium after receiving a remembrance flag on Friday, March 10, 2017 at Spring Valley High where students present remembrance flags to the families of two former students who died while serving their country. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Zack Rasmussen, left, and Spencer Thomas present a remembrance flag to Roger Varela, father of fallen Army Pfc. Alejandro Varela, on Friday, March 10, 2017 at Spring Valley High where students present remembrance flags to the families of two former students who died while serving their country. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Roger Varela, father of fallen Army Pfc. Alejandro Varela, delivers a speech after receiving a remembrance flag on Friday, March 10, 2017 at Spring Valley High where students present remembrance flags to the families of two former students who died while serving their country. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Roger Varela, father of fallen Army Pfc. Alejandro Varela, displays his son's photo after receiving a remembrance flag on Friday, March 10, 2017 at Spring Valley High where students present remembrance flags to the families of two former students who died while serving their country. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Students attend a remembrance flag ceremony on Friday, March 10, 2017 at Spring Valley High School where students present remembrance flags to the families of two former students who died while serving their country. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Frances West, right, mother of fallen Marine Lance Cpl. John West, weeps during a remembrance flag ceremony on Friday, March 10, 2017 at Spring Valley High School where students present remembrance flags to the families of two former students who died while serving their country. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

By KEITH ROGERS
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Hundreds of students who packed the theater at Spring Valley High School on Friday took home a lesson on war, sacrifice and freedom they are unlikely to soon forget.

The learning occurred during a powerful presentation of “national remembrance flags” by members of the school’s cross-country team to the parents of two young Americans who died serving their country.

The event packed an emotional wallop, both because of the somber flag presentation and the words of George Lutz.

Lutz, backed by big-screen photos of the fallen soldiers — Army Pfc. Alejandro Varela, of Fernley, Nevada, and Marine Lance Cpl. John Charles West of Ohio — drew on his experience of losing his own son in combat in Iraq to drive home the importance of the words “honor” and “remember” to his young audience.

‘I THINK I CAN MAKE A DIFFERENCE’

The founder of the Honor and Remember nonprofit that created the flags, Lutz recalled the conversation he had with his son, Tony, married with two children and two years of college under his belt, when he decided to join the Army in 2003.

“I said, ‘Tony are you crazy? Don’t you know there’s a war going on?’” Lutz told the students. “But he looked at me and said, ‘Dad. I think I can make a difference.’

“What can you say to that, right? … So I was proud of him. I said, ‘Atta boy. I’m going to be proud of you. Keep your head down.’”

Two years later, uniformed officers arrived at Lutz’s door and informed him that Army Cpl. George Anthony Lutz II had been killed by a sniper’s bullet in Fallujah, Iraq, after only a few weeks in the war zone.

“Those are the words that a parent never wants to hear, right?” he said, stating the obvious.

“You can imagine that you guys are just getting ready to get on with your lives and go on to college, go into the military, whatever decisions you make. But you feel like you’re invincible, like nothing can happen, like the whole world is ahead of you. And it is.”

Only then, in an instant, it wasn’t.

Lutz said he coped with his grief by installing a flag pole as tall as the one on the Spring Valley campus to fly the biggest American flag he could find.

“Because I was proud that he gave his life, and I wanted everybody that came by to see that I was a proud American,” he said.

And that brought Lutz to the lesson he hoped to impart.

‘WHAT DO WE … REMEMBER?’

“What do we do as a nation to remember? … The reason we have these freedoms is because of these men and women. And it’s not just them. It’s the families that are still here, still breathing, hoping and praying and crying that somebody doesn’t forget.”

With that, members of track coach Jean Rees’ Spring Valley’s cross-country team unveiled the two red-white-blue-gold flags, purchased for $700 with the proceeds of a car wash event, and presented them to Pfc. Varela’s father, Roger, and Lance Cpl. West’s mother, Frances.

West died on active duty in September 2010 while serving at Cherry Point, North Carolina. He was buried in Jamestown, Ohio.

Varela, a 19-year-old infantryman from Fernley, in Lyon County east of Reno, was on a mission with fellow members of his cavalry company from Fort Hood, Texas, to find three missing American soldiers in Iraq in 2007 when his Bradley fighting vehicle ran over a roadside bomb in western Baghdad. Varela and five others were killed.

He is one of 79 U.S. military personnel with strong ties to Nevada who have died fighting overseas since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

After hugs and applause and with his voice cracking, Roger Varela said, “Thank you for taking the time to come out here and honoring not just my son, but the West son also.”

By his side was another parent, Esteban Sanchez, who had lost a child to military service.

“They lost their son, too,” Varela said. “I know sooner or later they’ll get one of these flags.”

Then he thanked Lutz for putting into words some of the conflicting emotions he has gone through since his son’s death.

“What George has spoken, he has spoken from the heart,” he said.

Contact Keith Rogers at krogers@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0308. Follow @KeithRogers2 on Twitter.

Nevada's post-9/11 war dead

Seventy-nine U.S. military personnel with strong ties to Nevada have died in the nation's wars overseas since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

Sixty-six of them were Nevada residents or based in

Nevada at the time they died.

These are the soldiers, Marines, sailor and airmen who gave their lives, and when and where they died:

—Army Spc. Jason A. Disney, Fallon, Feb. 13, 2002, Afghanistan.

—Army Staff Sgt. Kerry W. Frith, Las Vegas, Feb. 21, 2002, Philippines.

—Army Cpl. Matthew A. Commons, Boulder City, March 4, 2002, Afghanistan.

—Army Chief Warrant Officer John D. Smith, Las Vegas, Feb. 24, 2003, Kuwait.

—Marine Lance Cpl. Donald J. Cline Jr., Sparks, March 23, 2003, Iraq.

—Marine 1st Lt. Frederick E. Pokorney Jr., Tonopah, March 23, 2003, Iraq.

—Marine Lance Cpl. Michael Williams, Reno, March 23, 2003, Iraq.

—Army Capt. Josh Byers, Sparks, July 23, 2003, Iraq.

—Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Cameron B. Sarno, Las Vegas, Sept. 1, 2003, Kuwait.

—Army Staff Sgt. Raymond E. Jones Jr., Carson City, April 9, 2004, Iraq.

—Army Spc. James L. Beckstrand, Reno, April 29, 2004, Iraq.

—Marine Cpl. William I. Salazar, Las Vegas, Oct. 15, 2004, Iraq.

—Air Force Airman 1st Class Jesse M. Samek, Nellis Air Force Base,

Oct. 21, 2004, Afghanistan.

—Marine Pfc. John Lukac, Las Vegas, Oct. 30, 2004, Iraq.

—Marine Lance Cpl. Nicholas H. Anderson, Las Vegas, Nov. 12, 2004, Iraq.

—Army Pfc. Daniel F. Guastaferro, Las Vegas, Jan. 7, 2005, Iraq.

—Marine Reserve Cpl. Christopher L. Weaver, Las Vegas, Jan. 26, 2005, Iraq.

—Marine Reserve Lance Cpl. Richard Perez Jr., Las Vegas, Feb. 10, 2005, Iraq.

—Army Staff Sgt. Donald Griffith Jr., Las Vegas, March 11, 2005, Iraq.

—Army Sgt. Eric W. Morris, Sparks, April 28, 2005, Iraq.

—Army Cpl. Stanley J. Lapinski, Las Vegas, June 11, 2005, Iraq.

—Marine Cpl. Jesse Jaime, Henderson, June 15, 2005, Iraq.

—Army National Guard Spc. Anthony S. Cometa, Las Vegas, June 16,

2005, Kuwait.

—Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Shane Patton, Boulder City, June 28,

2005, Afghanistan.

—Marine 2nd Lt. James J. Cathey, Reno, Aug. 21, 2005, Iraq.

—Army Cpl. Joseph L. Martinez, Las Vegas, Aug. 27, 2005, Iraq.

—Army National Guard Chief Warrant Officer-3 John M. Flynn, Sparks,

Sept. 25, 2005, Afghanistan.

—Army National Guard Sgt. Patrick D. Stewart, Fernley, Sept. 25,

2005, Afghanistan.

—Marine Reserve Cpl. Seamus M. Davey, 4th Force Reconnaissance

Company, Reno, Oct. 21, 2005, Iraq.

—Army Pfc. Thomas C. Siekert, Lovelock, Dec. 6, 2005, Iraq.

—Army Pvt. Joshua M. Morberg, Sparks, Dec. 27, 2005, Iraq.

—Army Sgt. Gordon F. Misner II, Sparks, Feb. 22, 2006, Iraq.

—Army National Guard Capt. Clayton L. Adamkavicius, Las Vegas,

April 21, 2006, Afghanistan.

—Army Cpl. Shawn T. Lasswell Jr., Reno, April 23, 2006, Iraq.

—Army Reserve 1st Sgt. Carlos N. Saenz, Las Vegas, May 5, 2006, Iraq.

—Army Reserve Spc. Teodoro Torres, Las Vegas, May 5, 2006, Iraq.

—Army Sgt. John C. Griffith, Las Vegas, May 5, 2006, Afghanistan.

—Army Staff Sgt. Emmanuel L. Legaspi, Las Vegas, May 7, 2006, Iraq.

—Army Pfc. David N. Crombie, Winnemucca, June 7, 2006, Iraq.

—Army Sgt. Robert P. Kassin, Las Vegas, July 16, 2006, Afghanistan.

—Army Spc. Ignacio Ramirez, Henderson, Aug. 9, 2006, Iraq.

—Marine Lance Cpl. Jeremy Z. Long, Sun Valley, Aug. 10, 2006, Iraq.

—Army Pfc. Phillip B. Williams, Gardnerville, Oct. 9, 2006, Iraq.

—Army Sgt. Kenneth E. Bostic, Hawthorne, Oct. 30, 2006, Iraq.

—Air Force Capt. Kermit O. Evans, Las Vegas, Dec. 3, 2006, Iraq.

—Army Pfc. Roger A. Suarez-Gonzalez, Carson City, Dec. 4, 2006, Iraq.

—Marine 1st Lt. Nathan M. Krissoff, Reno, Dec. 9, 2006, Iraq.

—Marine Lance Cpl. Budd M. Cote, Las Vegas, Dec. 11, 2006, Iraq.

—Marine Lance Cpl. Raul S. Bravo, Elko, March 3, 2007, Iraq.

—Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Coby G. Schwab, Henderson, May 3, 2007, Iraq.

—Army Sgt. Anthony J. Schober, Reno, May 12, 2007, Iraq.

—Army Pfc. Alejandro R. Varela, Fernley, May 19, 2007, Iraq.

—Army Chief Warrant Officer-2 Joshua R. Rodgers, Carson City, May

30, 2007, Afghanistan.

—Army Pfc. Joshua S. Modgling, Las Vegas, June 19, 2007, Iraq.

—Army Spc. Travis M. Virgadamo, Las Vegas, Aug. 30, 2007, Iraq.

—Army Staff Sgt. Michael L. Townes, Las Vegas, Sept. 16, 2007, Iraq.

—Army Sgt. Alfred G. Paredez Jr., Las Vegas, Nov. 20, 2007, Iraq.

—Army Sgt. David J. Drakulich, Reno, Jan. 9, 2008, Afghanistan.

—Army Staff Sgt. Sean M. Gaul, Reno, Jan. 9, 2008, Iraq.

—Army Pfc. Willington M. Rhoads, Las Vegas, July 16, 2008, Afghanistan.

—Army Chief Warrant Officer Christian P. Humphreys, Fallon, Nov.

15, 2008, Iraq.

—Army Spc. Ezra Dawson, Las Vegas, Jan. 17, 2009, Afghanistan.

—Army Staff Sgt. Sean D. Diamond, Gardnerville, Feb. 15, 2009, Iraq.

—Army Pfc. Thomas F. Lyons, Fernley, Sept. 8, 2009, Iraq.

—Army Pfc. Kevin C. Thomson, Reno, Oct. 3, 2009, Afghanistan.

—Army Pfc. Kimble A. Han, North Las Vegas, Oct. 23, 2009, Afghanistan.

—Army Sgt. Josue E. Hernandez-Chavez, Las Vegas, Oct. 26, 2009, Afghanistan.

—Air Force 1st Lt. Joel C. Gentz, Nellis Air Force Base, June 9,

2010, Afghanistan.

—Air Force Staff Sgt. David C. Smith, Nellis Air Force Base, June

9, 2010, Afghanistan.

—Army Spc. Matthew R. Hennigan, Las Vegas, June 30, 2010, Afghanistan.

—Air Force Capt. David A. Wisniewski, Nellis Air Force Base, July

2, 2010, Afghanistan.

—Air Force Senior Airman Michael J. Buras, Nellis Air Force Base,

Sept. 21, 2010, Afghanistan.

— Marine Sgt. Frank R. Zaehringer III, Reno, Oct. 11, 2010, Afghanistan.

—Army Spc. Brian Tabada, Las Vegas, Feb. 27, 2011, Afghanistan.

—Army Sgt. Ken K. Hermogino, Henderson, May 9, 2011, Afghanistan.

—Army Spc. Douglas J. Green, Aug. 28, 2011, Afghanistan.

—Army Spc. Dennis James Jr., Las Vegas, Aug. 31, 2011, Afghanistan.

—Army Sgt. Timothy D. Sayne, Reno, Sept. 18, 2011, Afghanistan.

—Marine Cpl. Jon-Luke Bateman, Pahrump, Jan. 15, 2012, Afghanistan.

 