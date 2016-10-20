Grant opens Las Vegas recreation programs to disabled vets

Disabled veterans will have an open door to participate in recreational programs run by the City of Las Vegas thanks to a $10,000 grant from Nevada’s Department of Veterans Services.

The money will help pay for adaptive sports costs, including outdoor adventure experiences such as fishing clinics, aquatic therapy and golf, as well as wheelchair basketball and tennis, hand cycling and bowling, according to an announcement Wednesday from city officials.

“The grant will be used for program registrations, new programs, equipment and supplies,” the release said. “Injured military will be able to enroll in adaptive activities at no cost until all the funds are exhausted.”