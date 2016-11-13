Hundreds ride to aid recovery for veterans, first responders in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

More than 830 cyclists participated Saturday in the Ride 2 Recovery Honor Ride Las Vegas.

The noncompetitive ride, which follows a course around the Strip and downtown, benefits veterans and first responders. Ride 2 Recovery provides community and cycling-based recovery services at no cost, even building adaptive bikes to allow severely injured veterans to participate in events.

Among those helping kick off the opening ceremonies were Chris Aguilera, an Air Force veteran and Honor Ride beneficiary; Ride 2 Recovery president and founder John Wording; and “Flipping Vegas” reality show star Amie Yancey.