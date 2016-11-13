Posted 

Hundreds ride to aid recovery for veterans, first responders in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Riders participating in the Ride 2 Recovery Honor Ride Las Vegas begin the course around the Las Vegas Strip to benefit Veterans and First Responders, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016 at the Rock in Rio parking lot. A total of 834 riders participated in the noncompetitive race. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

Emmett Scott Prothero, World War II veteran, participates in the Ride 2 Recovery Honor Ride Las Vegas begin the course around the Las Vegas Strip to benefit veterans and first responders, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016 at the Rock in Rio parking lot. A total 834 riders participated in the non-competitive race. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

Latrisha Bailey, a volunteer with UnitedHealthcare, cheer on riders participating in the Ride 2 Recovery Honor Ride Las Vegas to benefit veterans and first responders, cross the finish line, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016 at the Rock in Rio parking lot. A total of 834 riders participated in the non-competitive race. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

Riders participating in the Ride 2 Recovery Honor Ride Las Vegas to benefit veterans and first responders, cross the finish line, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016 at the Rock in Rio parking lot. A total of 834 riders participated in the non-competitive race. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

Ssgt. Caesar, service dog and mascot of Penny and David Palomares, supports the riders participating in the Ride 2 Recovery Honor Ride Las Vegas to benefit veterans and first responders, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016 at the Rock in Rio parking lot. A total of 834 riders participated in the noncompetitive race. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

Riders participating in the Ride 2 Recovery Honor Ride Las Vegas begin the course around the Las Vegas Strip to benefit veterans and first responders, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016 at the Rock in Rio parking lot. A total of 834 riders participated in the noncompetitive race. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

Riders participating in the Ride 2 Recovery Honor Ride Las Vegas begin the course around the Las Vegas Strip to benefit veterans and first responders, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016 at the Rock in Rio parking lot. A total of 834 riders participated in the noncompetitive race. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

Emmett Scott Prothero, World War II veteran, left, and Kevin Janison, meteorologist for NBC 3, speak at the opening ceremony of the Ride 2 Recovery Honor Ride Las Vegas to benefit veterans and first responders, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016 at the Rock in Rio parking lot. A total of 834 riders participated in the non-competitive race. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

Riders participating in the Ride 2 Recovery Honor Ride Las Vegas listen as the National Anthem during the opening ceremony before taking route on the course around the Las Vegas Strip to benefit veterans and first responders, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016 starting and ending at the Rock in Rio parking lot. A total of 834 riders participated in the non-competitive race. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

More than 830 cyclists participated Saturday in the Ride 2 Recovery Honor Ride Las Vegas.

The noncompetitive ride, which follows a course around the Strip and downtown, benefits veterans and first responders. Ride 2 Recovery provides community and cycling-based recovery services at no cost, even building adaptive bikes to allow severely injured veterans to participate in events.

Among those helping kick off the opening ceremonies were Chris Aguilera, an Air Force veteran and Honor Ride beneficiary; Ride 2 Recovery president and founder John Wording; and “Flipping Vegas” reality show star Amie Yancey.

 